Fire Inside – Bryan Hutson

I've always been fascinated by stories of the "Titanic." I think it may have been the first book report that I ever done in school.

Recently, new research had surfaced that says the fate of the Titanic was actually caused by a fire that was near the boiler room. This possible fire caused the steel to weaken and when the ship struck the iceberg, it was ripped open, causing the “unsinkable ship” to sink.

The researchers claim in some new photos found, that there are visible signs of burning located on the outside of the ship’s hull. They also claim that several boiler room crew members were fighting this fire the entire maiden voyage.

No one saw the signs of a fire till now?

Often times we are able to hide the signs of our internal struggles. We sometimes try and ignore them but they eventually will surface.

We believe no one will understand or will judge us because of our weakness.

We all are fighting battles. Some, we can see, others we can’t.

For many years, I battled the issues of being an overweight child and teen. Yes, my family knew about my struggle, but I kept it hid from everyone else.

Are you fighting an internal fire today that no one else knows about?

A hurt?

A secret sin?

Bitterness?

Unforgiveness?

Guilt from your past?

God knows and He cares. He wants you to be free.

John 16:33 “These things I have spoken to you, so that in Me you may have peace In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.”

Prayer starter: “Father, I need Your peace today. Help me to release this internal struggle to You. Give me the courage to allow You to handle it. In Jesus name; Amen.”

Vbryanhutson2017