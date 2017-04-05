Father of Sunday Drive’s Jeff Treece Passes Away

Knoxville, Tenn. (April 5, 2017) On Monday, April 3, 2017 we lost a man known by many in the Southern Gospel music industry. Frank Treece, age 85, passed away suddenly as a result of a brain aneurysm and received his heavenly reward.

– Founder of Cedar Ridge Gospel Group (began in 1967)

– Radio DJ

– Southern Gospel Concert promoter

– Loved old cars & auctions

He loved southern gospel music, his family, friends and church. Frank never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face or a story to tell.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His children, Jeff & Dusty along with Jeff’s wife, Misty, are carrying on the southern gospel music legacy as Sunday Drive. The weekend before his passing, he was on the road again with them at their concerts in Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and expressions of love and concern.

Obituary

Frank J. Treece, 85 of Knoxville passed away April 3, 2017. Frank was born in Claiborne County on Jan 15, 1932 to the late Lewis “Pap” and Rosie Barker Treece. He was a member and Trustee of Olivet Baptist Church and a founder of The Cedar Ridge Gospel Group. Frank was also the “name” and founding father of Treece Motors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be remembered for the smile he always had on his face, his kind ways and gentle heart. Frank loved the Lord and promoted that love through his gospel singings. He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Violet Treece and his parents. Frank is survived by his wife Loretta Bryant Treece; sons Dewayne (Ginger), Jeff (Misty) and Dustin (Amy) Treece; daughter, Lisa (Danny) DiChiara; brother, Jack (Betty) Treece; sister Evelyn (Johnny) Price and special sisters in law, Patsy, Debbie, Delores and Carolyn. Additional survivors include grandchildren Brianne, Summer, Kailey, Lance, Roselyn and Violet Mae; and many nieces, nephews, adopted kids and friends. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 6, 7pm at Olivet Baptist Church 4701 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912 with Pastor John Price and Rev. Mike Torrence officiating. Friends will meet Friday, April 7, 10:45amin Greenwood Cemetery for an 11am interment. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, April 6 at Olivet Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.mtnattfh.com who is entrusted with these services.

Mynatt Funeral Home

Fountain City

2829 Rennoc Road Knoxville, TN 37918

865-688-2331

Crossroads / Sonlite Records appreciates all the prayers for the Treece Family.