The Rod Of God – Joel Perales

– Exodus 4:1-4 It is so interesting that the bible talks about rods….yes, dried up trees yet used in different significant ways throughout history. We all know about the rod that Moses used, in itself there was no magic yet God equips Moses with this military weapon…go figure. God instructs Moses not to leave his rod and gives him specific instructions in verse 21. With this simple act, we are reminded that if we follow God’s plan and action, we can do miracles, see healings, and have great victories. In verse 17, there is an exchange of hands holding the rod….God takes time to show us another lesson. When we use His rod, we must never get the Glory, it belongs to God. Later on, Moses had a bad experience with is rod when he hit the rock with an attitude…the results were very different. Even though God still did the miracle because of His promises, he dealt with Moses about his actions. In other scriptures, rods are mentioned in herding sheep, correcting children, and even in measuring (Rev. 11:1). Yes, a dried up limb of a tree can be used by God to teach us many lessons and to help us understand these important things in life.