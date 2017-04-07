2017 AGM Award Show Tickets Now Available And Contest

Absolutely Gospel Music is excited to announce that you can now order tickets to see this year’s line up of performers live at the Award program! The Award Celebration is Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00 PM CST. This is our 20th Anniversary and it will be a spectacular show.

Performances by Karen Peck & New River, Jason Crabb, Chris Freeman,The Ball Brothers, Lauren Talley, The Bowlings, HIGHROAD, 11th HOUR, Tribute QT, The Bowling Sisters, The Isaacs, The Wilbanks, ThePruitts, and more top groups to be announced later.

Once you have purchased your tickets be sure to go over to the AGM FaceBook page and hit the “Like” button, then share the AGM Award Show event . We are going to be drawing the name of a ticket holder to win a back stage pass for that day that will allow you to be there during all the day’s activities before the doors open to the public. That means you will be there during the sound checks and interviews to be able to talk to your favorite artists and get those behind the scene pictures and video.

This year’s Award Show is again in the exciting Nashville downtown area at the beautiful Nashville First Church of The Nazarene at 510 Woodland Street. Artist Circle seats are $35.00 in advance and $40.00 at the door with general seating $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door. The Artist Circle seats always sell out early.

More performers are being confirmed and are subject to change without notice.

Doors open at 6:00 CST and program starts at 7:00 CST .