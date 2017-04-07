StowTown Records Announce New Release from Multi-Award Winning Triumphant Quartet

April 7, 2017 (Nashville, TN)…StowTown Records is excited to announce the brand new release, Thankful, from multi-award winning Triumphant Quartet!

It’s the third project the fan-favorite group has released since joining the StowTown team in 2014, coming on the heels of two very successful albums: Living In Harmony and He Is Christmas.

“Every time I finish a Triumphant recording, I wonder how they’ll ever top it. However, they always do,” exclaimed StowTown co-founder and award-winning producer and arranger Wayne Haun. “Thankful is no different…the songs, the performances, the harmonies and the heart in this collection are extraordinary. They’ve done it again!”

Haun collaborated with both Joel Lindsey and Triumphant’s popular baritone, Scott Inman, to write and compose two special songs on the recording, “God Will Always Be God” and “The Cross is All the Proof I Need.”

In addition, Inman and Lindsey cowrote the catchy tune “Bottom of the Barrel,” which features longtime Triumphant bass Eric Bennett.

The first radio single, “Chain Breaker,” written by Jonathan Smith, Mia Fieldes and Zach Williams, is already receiving rave reviews and quickly moving up the charts.

To cap off the impressive project, Inman and Lee Black came together to write two upbeat, heartfelt songs: “Thankful, So Thankful” and “Never Assume.”

“We all go through different seasons in life, and this album reflects the season we’re in as a group,” said Scott Inman. “God has been so good to us and, in our 15th year together, the first word that comes to mind is “Thankful.”

Thankful will officially release on April 21. Distributed exclusively to retail and digital outlets by Provident-Sony Distribution, the new album will be available online and at Christian bookstores and outlets worldwide.