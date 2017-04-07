The TV Remote – Phil Enloe

Hey, do you remember when the T.V. Remote Control came out? Oh what a difference it made. Before then, we had to GET UP , walk to the set, READJUST the VOLUME or change to one of the THREE CHANNELS we had back then. But, TODAY, whoever has the REMOTE is in TOTAL CONTROL right from their EASY CHAIR. It’s Pastor Phil of Harvest Chapel with a GOOD WORD from GOD’S WORD today.

A lot of changes have taken place in our lifetime. Some for the “GOOD” and a lot for the “BAD”. With our Entertainment Centers today, right at our finger tips, is SURROUND SOUND and 500 CHANNELS to choose from. But, with all these NUMEROUS CHOICES and OUTSIDE INFLUENCES there also comes GREAT RESPONSIBILITY as well.

The Bible addresses the issue of CONTROL and CHOOSE. 2 Timothy 3:6 says, “The world will WORM it’s way into homes and gain CONTROL over weak-willed people, who are SWAYED by all kinds of evil desires, always learning, but never able to acknowledge the TRUTH.” And Deuteronomy 30:19 stated long ago that , “Today I have set before you LIFE and DEATH, BLESSINGS and CURSES. Now CHOOSE LIFE, so that YOU and your CHILDREN may LIVE.”

So, TODAY is not so “REMOTE”, that YOU can’t take CONTROL and CHOOSE to do what’s RIGHT and not what’s WRONG.

It’s Pastor Phil, just CHANNEL SURFING the scriptures with this “GOOD WORD FROM GOD’S WORD TODAY”. God bless.