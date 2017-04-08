Update on Ben Speer Arrangements

Arrangements for Ben Speer

Visitation will be Monday, April 10, from 4-7 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home on Thompson Lane.

Visitation prior to service at First Church of the Nazarene located on Woodland & Fifth starting on Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m.

Service will begin at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, with burial at 3:30 p.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery also on Thompson Lane.