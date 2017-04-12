Ad
The Isaacs Win Big At The 2017 AGM Awards

April 12, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 12, 2017)Last night, the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards show announced via Facebook LIVE The Isaacs as winners of “Country Recording of the Year” and overall favorite gospel “Album of the Year” for Nature’s Symphony In 432.  Ben Isaac also took away the coveted award for “Producer of the Year”.

The Isaacs garnered eight Absolutely Gospel Music Awards nominations, making them the most nominated act along with Karen Peck & New River.
Lily Isaacs states, “Thank you Absolutely Gospel Music and our fans for these awards.  This ablum has been such a blessing to us and has obviously resonated with our fans, too.  Bless you all and thank you.”   
For more information, visitwww.absolutelygospel.com
Nature’s Symphony in 432 was released on September 2, 2016, on House of Isaacs Music in partnership with New Day/Sony Red for distribution.  The album reached the top spot on SoundScan’s Southern Gospel Chart and top 10 Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart.  The album also received a  GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Roots Gospel Album.” 
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

