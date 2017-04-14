AG Publicity Clients Land Multiple Ovations at 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

Karen Peck & New River Is Big Winner Of The Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (April 14, 2017) – The 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards were handed out Tuesday night and AG Publicity Clients landed multiple awards throughout the night.

Karen Peck & New River was named the biggest winner of the night, taking home Ovations for Fan Favorite Artist of the Year, Mixed Group of the Year, and Progressive Song of the Year (for the #1 hit single “Calling”). In addition, group member Karen Peck Gooch was awarded her first Songwriter of the Year (Artist) trophy.

Karen Peck said, “We are extremely grateful to all of you who voted for us in the Absolutely Gospel Music Award. KPNR won Fan Favorite Artist, Mixed Group, Progressive Country Song (Calling), and I won Songwriter of the Year. This was my first time and I’m still in shock. Also we want to congratulate Absolutely Gospel for 20 years of service to the Southern Gospel Industry.”

The Freemans’ matriarch Chris Freeman took home two awards as well. Chris won her first Female Vocalist of the Year award. Also, her debut solo recording, The Hinson Side of Me, took home the Special Event Project of the Year Ovation.

Chris Freeman shared, “A ’double blessing’. Those are the best kind. Thank you Absolutely Gospel for the honor of receiving the Female Vocalist of the Year and also Special Event Project of the Year, The Hinson Side of Me, produced by Darrell Freeman.”

Continuing Chris said, “Thank you to all who voted for me, and thank you to my family, the Freemans. Thank you to the Hinsons, Ronny, Kenny, and Larry, because without you I wouldn’t be where I am today. There are so many more that I don’t have time or paper to put them down on. I do want to clarify that when Kelly Nelon commented that the last time I won an award she and Janet Paschal were the award girls, she forgot to mention that I was very young, close to their age, maybe even younger, when I won that Queen of Gospel Music title. I do want to thank Kelly for her encouraging words from the stage. She is an inspiration to me. Lastly I want to congratulate Absolutely Gospel for 20 years of service to the Gospel Music community.”

Critically acclaimed country and bluegrass fusion group HIGHROAD was awarded Country Song of the Year for their fan favorite song “Christ My Hope, My Glory”. The song was co-written by group founder Sarah Davison (with Dove Award and AGM Award winning songwriter Kenna West) and featured a duet vocal by Grammy Award winner Jason Crabb.

Sarah Davison of HIGHROAD commented, ”We were so happy to be a part of the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards here in Nashville. Ben Isaacs and Jason Crabb are a huge blessing to us and we are so thankful for them. Thank you Absolutely Gospel Music for Country Song of the Year.”

Finally, 11th Hour took home their second career AGM Award last night for What a Moment. That recording landed the Progressive Recording of the Year award.

Amber Eppinette stated, ”We are beyond blessed and thankful to have gotten the award for Progressive Album of the Year! Congrats to all of the nominees and winners this year and a huge thank you to the Unthank family.”

Karen Peck & New River, Chris Freeman, HIGHROAD, and 11th HOUR were all featured performers at the Awards Celebration as well.