Crossroads Music Group Honored at 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

April 14, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Major Label Wins Biggest Award of the Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (April 14, 2017) – Crossroads Music Group was named one of the big winners in Tuesday night’s Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. The popular label and marketing group was named the 2017 Pacesetter. This award honors artist, individuals, or organizations who are making a significant impact in the Southern Gospel community by setting the pace for others.

Crossroads Executive Chris White states, “Crossroads Entertainment was very honored to receive the industry Pacesetter Award for 2017.  We as a company, work tirelessly on a daily basis in continuing to lead not only our artists but, the industry as well in today’s difficult music environment.  Thank you Absolutely Gospel Music for recognizing those efforts and successes, on behalf of so many.”

 Greg Bentley shared, “Not only are we thankful for the direct awards to our company received at this year’s AGM Awards, but we are also proud to have worked with The Talleys on the song ‘The People In The Line’ that Jarred Meyers and The Talleys were honored with Video of the Year. Jarrod’s eye of capturing the message in this song is second to none.”

In addition, multiple Crossroads artists and staff were awarded throughout the evening. The Talleys took home the award for Music Video of the Year for “The People In the Line.” 11th Hour and producer Jeff Collins were awarded Progressive Recording of the Year (What a Moment), and Van Atkins, the in-house studio engineer won his first Engineer of the Year Ovation as well.

Van Atkins commented, “I am very honored to receive this award from Absolutely Gospel Music and feel very blessed to be a part of such incredible projects from so many talented artists in the gospel industry. Thank you AGM.”

Jeff Collins said, “What a pleasure and honor to produce 11th Hour’s recording, What A Moment. Thank you AGM for this award, and to the many people who support our Crossroads Sonlite Horizon artists. Also a big thanks to great engineers and musicians who make my job easy. It takes a team of talented and dedicated people working together to provide quality music to our wonderful fans and audience. May God bless each one of you in the work you do for His Kingdom.”

Crossroads recording artist Lauren Talley was featured as a host and performed a duet with her co-host Riley Harrison Clark during the Awards Celebration.

