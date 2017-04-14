The Walkers – Busy At Home And On The Road

Hello Absolutely Gospel,

It has been some time since I’ve done an article. It is hard to believe that we are midway through April. This year has just flown by for me and it seems like every time I think about writing an article I get sidetracked and next thing we’re closing in on the next month. Good intentions, oh well.

I hope that Deon will be gracious and put this on the site.

As I said, 2017 has gone by very quickly. We are just a month and a half away from our national tour starting date, June 2. As of now the tour is about halfway complete with 25 of the 50 slots filled. Normally at this time I am farther along with scheduling but there has been so much going on that I am, believe it or not, running behind.

I have been overseeing the renovation of my mother’s house. Phase 1 is closing in on completion. We have painted 5 rooms, pulled up carpet and are restoring her hardwood floors. Hopefully by the end of next week her dining room, living room and entrance way will be finished. Then phase 2 and 3 will hopefully be finished by the end of August.

In addition to all of this there are 5 phases that have needed to be done to get our bus back on the road. We have finished the phase of buying 9 new batteries, 2 alternators one a 12 volt and one a 24 volt alternator. We also had to by the part that splits the 2 and tells them where to go. We have the bus in Tallahassee right now and are praying that the engine will be repaired by the end of next week. Then there are 3 more steps to completion.

So there you have it. Busy times here at our houses and the ministry. If anyone wants to help me I can use all the help I can get. Things never stop around here and it is just getting started.

Have a great April.

