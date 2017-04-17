Monday – April 17, 2017

The Collingsworth Family holds on to the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “Gotta Get to Jesus.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a fifth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Amber Nelon Thompson, LeFevre Quartet, The Williamsons, and The Dunaways!
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
10
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(3)
|
2
|
2
|
14
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(2)
|
3
|
3
|
13
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
10
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
12
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
11
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
6
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
5
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
6
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
6
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
19
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
12
|
16
|
4
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
6
|He Will Carry Me
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
18
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
7
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
10
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
16
|
17
|
12
|
19
|Still
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
18
|
18
|
12
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
5
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
19
|
20
|
28
|
9
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
21
|
17
|
23
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
2
|
22
|
22
|
11
|When He Was on the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
15
|
23
|
23
|
5
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
4
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
3
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
5
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
11
|The Song of the Ransomed
|Down East Boys
|
26
|
28
|
32
|
3
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
6
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
15
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
31
|
31
|
5
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
31
|
32
|
21
|
25
|Homesick For Heaven
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
33
|
33
|
11
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
34
|
34
|
3
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
7
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
36
|
36
|
6
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
32
|
37
|
37
|
3
|Me
|Jody McBrayer
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
2
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
2
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
39
|
40
|
40
|
2
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
