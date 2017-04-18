Ad
News Ticker

The Walkers Release New Recording – Legacy

April 18, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Project Celebrates 25 Years of Full Time Ministry

PERRY, Fla. – (April 18, 2017) – Celebrating their 25th anniversary in full time ministry, The Walkers are proud to announce the release of their newest recording – Legacy. Legacy features original songs written by group members Geneva, Billy & Gail Walker. Legacy also features songs originally recorded by The Walkers in the 1990s in a fresh and imaginative way.

“We dug deep to try and write songs that will encourage and empower the Christian into a deeper experience with Christ,” mentioned Billy Walker”, “We believe that there are songs on here that run the gamut of all emotions.  If you’re wanting a good toe tapping song you can listen to ‘God of Promises’, and if you’re going through a trial and need a faith lift, ‘Holy Spirit Flow Through Me’ is the right song for the moment.”

Billy continued, “A testimonial that is really close to me is about ‘Holy Spirit Flow Through Me’. Before I even knew my wife, her parents had bought a disc that we did in 1997 that had this song on it.  Her sister Jessica was in a bedridden state due to a 7 month coma due to diabetes.  This song was really what Angela and her family needed at the time because it validated the thoughts and emotions they were going through as individuals and as a family.”

The group’s current single, “God of Promises”, became The Walkers’ fifth consecutive charting single. Legacy is the follow-up to the group’s previous release Twenty which featured three previous charting singles.

If you would like to learn more about The Walkers visit www.thewalkersonline.com.

Follow the Walkers on FaceBook at www.facebook.com/walkerministries and Twitter at https://twitter.com/walkersmusic.

If you would like to book The Walkers for your church or concert event contact them at walker4christ@gmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes