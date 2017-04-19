MARK209 Special Guest For Nashville Rescue Mission’s Good Friday Service

Nashville, TN – Nashville based music artist MARK209 was invited to perform for the annual Good Friday worship service at .Nashville Rescue Mission on Friday, April 14th
The group led residents of the Mission in classic hymns as well as original songs before Nashville Rescue Mission President and CEO Rev. Glenn Cranfield delivered a short message on the celebration of Easter. “Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” says Rev. Cranfield. “At the Mission, Christ’s resurrection power is constantly at work, moving ‘stones’ and changing lives.”
Tenor singer Nathaniel Justice shares, “We were already in Middle Tennessee for our annual Good Friday evening concert so we were happy to be at the Mission in the morning. We have always branded ourselves as Music From the Heart of Nashville but today it has been an honor to share Good Friday with the residents of the Mission and have the opportunity to give back to the heart of Nashville.”
