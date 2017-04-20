Mark Lowry Signs with Daywind Records

|
|
|
|
|
|
Hendersonville, TN (April 20th, 2017
) –Daywind Records is pleased to announce the addition of Gospel Music Hall of Fame member, Mark Lowry. In a video released on social media earlier today, Mark Lowry shared his excitement about his upcoming project, entitled What’s Not To Love
, and his new partnership with the award-winning record label.
Anchored by songs co-written by Lowry, Reba Rambo-McGuire and Dony McGuire, What’s Not To Love embodies the messages of grace, compassion and the love of Christ predominately featured at Lowry’s live events. The album is in the final stages of production and is slated for an August release through Daywind Records.
To view Mark Lowry’s video announcement, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1aaWiuQw4D0&feature=youtu.be.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.