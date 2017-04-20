The Bilderbacks to Host Singing in the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – (April 20, 2017) – Breakthrough family group The Bilderbacks are excited to announce the details of their annual Singing In the Ozarks concert event.

Set to take place on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, 2017, The Bilderbacks will host evenings of Southern Gospel music featuring some of Gospel music’s most sought after names. The Bilderbacks will play host to The Freemans and Cortni on Friday evening and Russ Taff and The Griffiths on Saturday evening.

Euel Bilderback said, “We are so excited to share these two days of music and worship with all of our friends. Some of the greatest singers and musicians are going to be with us and this is one event you will not want to miss. Chris Freeman was just named Female Vocalist of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards and when you hear her sing you will know why and Russ Taff is second to none along with our other guests.”

The event will take place at Mercy & Grace Cathedral in Springdale, Arkansas. Ticket information can be found online or by calling (479)756-2174 or (479)200-4599.

If you would like to interview the Bilderbacks contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

Learn more about the Bilderbacks on their website at http://thebilderbacks.org/ or on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/The- Bilderbacks-143342037768/.

To book the Bilderbacks E-mail ebilderback@hotmail.com.