Ad
News Ticker

The Bilderbacks to Host Singing in the Ozarks

April 20, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – (April 20, 2017) – Breakthrough family group The Bilderbacks are excited to announce the details of their annual Singing In the Ozarks concert event.

Set to take place on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6, 2017, The Bilderbacks will host evenings of Southern Gospel music featuring some of Gospel music’s most sought after names. The Bilderbacks will play host to The Freemans and Cortni on Friday evening and Russ Taff and The Griffiths on Saturday evening.

Euel Bilderback said, “We are so excited to share these two days of music and worship with all of our friends. Some of the greatest singers and musicians are going to be with us and this is one event you will not want to miss. Chris Freeman was just named Female Vocalist of the Year at the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards and when you hear her sing you will know why and Russ Taff is second to none along with our other guests.”

The event will take place at Mercy & Grace Cathedral in Springdale, Arkansas. Ticket information can be found online or by calling (479)756-2174 or (479)200-4599.

If you would like to interview the Bilderbacks contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

Learn more about the Bilderbacks on their website at http://thebilderbacks.org/ or on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Bilderbacks-143342037768/.

To book the Bilderbacks E-mail ebilderback@hotmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes