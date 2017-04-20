The White Board – Bryan Hutson

The Hutson household is a busy place. The Hutson household is a busy place. As my Granny would say “It’s like Grand Central Station!” The other day, I was talking to my old friend: Jeff Leslie and we were this subject came up in conversation.

About a year ago, my wife; Yvonne bought a big dry erase board to try and manage every one’s schedule. Everyone is responsible for putting their schedule on the board. That way, we can look ahead on a particular day and read “who has to be where”, “who’ll be home” and so forth. We can look on the board, see what everyone’s schedule is, and plan accordingly. I wish seeing God’s plan and schedule (His time frame) was THAT simple. Yes, wouldn’t it be great to look on the dry erase board and see on a particular day; “Your prayer answered.” Or “Give bad news.”

That way, we could PLAN for good and bad news. We could know when God was going to answer our prayers!

But we can’t.

See, truth is: God owes us nothing. He doesn’t answer to us. The Creator doesn’t answer to His Creation.

We have to trust and believe that He’ll work out the plan for our life according to His calendar.

Psalm 37 7-8 “Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for Him; do not fret when people succeed in their ways, when they carry out their wicked schemes. 8 Refrain from anger and turn from wrath; do not fret—it leads only to evil.”

Wait patiently? Uh, Lord that’s not one of my attributes.

I’m ashamed to say that sometimes I allow worry and I fret over not understanding what God is doing.

He is Sovereign. He is Just. He is Trustworthy. He is Patient. He is Loving.

Today, write down the following verse. Place it somewhere you can read it. Let God’s Word encourage you.

Proverbs 3: 5-6 “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding….”

Prayer starter: “Father, forgive me for letting worry overshadow my trust in You. Give me your strength today and allow Your Holy Spirit to speak peace to me. In Jesus name. Amen.”

Vbryanhutson2017