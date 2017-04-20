Tim Lovelace to Record New Comedy Video at Lee University May 7th

Nashville, Tennessee ( April 20, 2017 ) – Multi-talented comedian, Tim Lovelace, is offering a special matinee for his fans with a free concert, which is a videotaping for his upcoming project on his new label StowTown Records. The event will take place at Lee University (340 Church St. NE) in Pangle Hall, Cleveland, Tennessee on Sunday, May 7 , at 3:00 pm . For more information about the concert either call Nashville, Tennessee () – Multi-talented comedian, Tim Lovelace, is offering a special matinee for his fans with a free concert, which is a videotaping for his upcoming project on his new label StowTown Records. The event will take place at Lee University (340 Church St. NE) in Pangle Hall, Cleveland, Tennessee on, at. For more information about the concert either call 800-965-9324 or online HERE . The audience will be part of the video shoot and free tickets must be reserved as seating is limited. Lovelace will deliver his clean comedy that includes his hilarious routines and excellent musicianship on piano, guitar and harmonica. The taping will be made into a DVD that will release Fall 2017. “I’m excited about recording this video at Lee University for StowTown Records. I’ve been gearing up for it by drinking eight cups of coffee a day!” says Lovelace. “Everyone is welcome, and we’re going to have a blast. Come ready to laugh!” StowTown Records Partner and Financial Manager, Nathan Goble, adds, “Tim has been working hard in preparation for this video. All of us here at StowTown Records are counting down the days with much excitement.” www.facebook.com/comediantimlo velace, www.twitter.com/timlovelace. Lovelace will continue his heavy touring schedule that will run from April through June, with dates in the South, Canada, Northeast and Midwest. At the same time, Lovelace is busy with a recording session of songs he wrote for the 2017 Christmas musical for Daywind Publishing and Lifeway Worship. Lovelace has served as host for The Music City Show for the last five seasons, with the fifth season now airing on RFD-TV’s Family Net. For more information on Lovelace: www.timlovelace.com