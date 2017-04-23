Vivid Docudrama ‘In Our Hands’ Retells The Modern Battle That Returned Jerusalem To Israel

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – April 21, 2017 – On the 50th Anniversary of the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, comes the gripping new docudrama IN OUR HANDS: THE BATTLE FOR JERUSALEM, bringing to life the miracle battle of paratroopers’ hard-won victory at Ammunition Hill that reclaimed Jerusalem’s Old City and the Western Wall. From CBN Documentaries and packed with interviews, archival footage and historic reenactments, IN OUR HANDS comes to movie theaters nationwide for a one-night Fathom Events presentation on Tuesday, May 23, including exclusive commentary from CBN CEO Gordon Robertson. THEATERS AND TICKETS “To know this story is to have to tell it, particularly on the 50th anniversary of the event,” CBN CEO Gordon Robertson said. “From the very Israeli paratroopers who fought it, IN OUR HANDS unveils the surprise victory that returned to the Jews the Old City of Jerusalem and the Western Wall of the old Temple. One soldier called it ‘the returning to the nation its heart.’” For centuries, their nation had been in exile. For a generation, they had been without access to their ancestral city. For six days, surrounded by enemies, Israel stood alone … and changed history. In May of 1967, Arab nations joined together with a stated goal to wipe Israel off the map. Less than 20 years after reforming as a nation, Israel was on the verge of extinction. Yet six days in early June 1967 changed history forever. IN OUR HANDS tells the story of Israel’s 55th Paratrooper Brigade and how Israel Defense Forces risked everything for the sake of their homeland. With firsthand interviews and historical reenactments, this powerful docudrama focuses on the commitment and sacrifice of the soldiers who reunited Jerusalem. For those who vividly recall the historical declaration by the IDF that “The Temple Mount is in our hands” and those who would like to learn more about this stunning victory by Israel, IN OUR HANDS will captivate and compel. Shot in Jerusalem on the actual battle sites, more than 100 actors (extras are real paratroopers) reenact the deadly fighting at Ammunition Hill and the Old City. Other scenes are replicated at the Rockefeller Museum and the Mount of Olives. “Most accounts of the Six-Day War are straight documentaries, and The Battle of Ammunition Hill is a sentence or two,” Robertson said. “No film we know of actually recreates these pivotal scenes and events with such intense accuracy. For new generations of Jews and Christians, IN OUR HANDS is a must-see.” For tickets to experience IN OUR HANDS in theaters Tuesday, May 23, only, visit InOurHands1967.com. Erin Zimmerman directed IN OUR HANDS.