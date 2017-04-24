Sonlite Records Extends Master’s Voice Contract

Arden, NC (April 24, 2017) Sonlite Records, an imprint of Crossroads Entertainment and Marketing is excited to announce a contract extension with Bristow, OK based quartet Master’s Voice.

Chris White, head of Sonlite Records states: “We are thrilled to re-sign Master’s Voice to an extension on their recording agreement. This record is very representative of their width in style and versatility. I personally love the recording, and I truly believe new fans will get on board the Master’s Voice train joining the many fans they already have.”

Ricky Capps, owner and tenor of Master’s Voice adds: “Master’s Voice is honored and very excited to sign an extension with Sonlite Records and the Crossroads family. Sonlite Records is the gold standard in Christian music, and we believe wholeheartedly it’s exactly where God wants us to be. The integrity and pursuit of excellence that have been staples in the label’s rich history has been a perfect marriage with our style and passion. The evidence can be heard in our brand new record, “Walk Worthy.” The song selection, vocals, and production values on this CD will be a benchmark for us and something our listeners will always remember. Thank you Lord for allowing us to work with the best team in the industry!”

The new Master’s Voice album Walk Worthy releases July 14, 2017 and found wherever great Christian music is sold.

Photo (L-R) Jeff Collins, producer, Stan Watson, T. J. Evans, Jerry Pilgrim of Master’s Voice ,Chris White, Sonlite Records, Ricky Capps, Master’s Voice, Greg Bentley Crossroads Ent.