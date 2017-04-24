Ad
News Ticker

Sonlite Records Extends Master’s Voice Contract

April 24, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Arden, NC (April 24, 2017)  Sonlite Records, an imprint of Crossroads Entertainment and Marketing is excited to announce a contract extension with Bristow, OK based quartet Master’s Voice.

Chris White, head of Sonlite Records states:  “We are thrilled to re-sign Master’s Voice to an extension on their recording agreement. This record is very representative of their width in style and versatility. I personally love the recording, and I truly believe new fans will get on board the Master’s Voice train joining the many fans they already have.”

Ricky Capps, owner and tenor of Master’s Voice adds:  “Master’s Voice is honored and very excited to sign an extension with Sonlite Records and the Crossroads family.  Sonlite Records is the gold standard in Christian music, and we believe wholeheartedly it’s exactly where God wants us to be.  The integrity and pursuit of excellence that have been staples in the label’s rich history has been a perfect marriage with our style and passion.  The evidence can be heard in our brand new record, “Walk Worthy.” The song selection, vocals, and production values on this CD will be a benchmark for us and something our listeners will always remember.  Thank you Lord for allowing us to work with the best team in the industry!”

The new Master’s Voice album Walk Worthy releases July 14, 2017 and found wherever great Christian music is sold.

Photo (L-R) Jeff Collins, producer, Stan Watson, T. J. Evans, Jerry Pilgrim of Master’s Voice ,Chris White, Sonlite Records, Ricky Capps, Master’s Voice, Greg Bentley Crossroads Ent.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes