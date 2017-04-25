Monday – April 24, 2017

Karen Peck & New River reclaims the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a six consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Amber Nelon Thompson, LeFevre Quartet, The Williamsons, and The Dunaways!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
15
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
2
|
1
|
11
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(3)
|
3
|
3
|
14
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
11
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
12
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
13
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
7
|
8
|
6
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
7
|
8
|
12
|
5
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
20
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
10
|
7
|
7
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
11
|
15
|
8
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
7
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
12
|
13
|
9
|
7
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
14
|
14
|
19
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
14
|
15
|
10
|
7
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
10
|
16
|
16
|
11
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
16
|
17
|
22
|
12
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
6
|They Don’t Know (What My Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
19
|
24
|
5
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
19
|
20
|
23
|
6
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
20
|
21
|
32
|
4
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
21
|
22
|
29
|
7
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
22
|
23
|
34
|
4
|It’s Not a Problem for the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
23
|
24
|
20
|
10
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
25
|
26
|
6
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
25
|
26
|
25
|
4
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
25
|
27
|
*
|
1
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
28
|
28
|
**
|
4
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
28
|
29
|
33
|
12
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
30
|
36
|
7
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
40
|
3
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
31
|
32
|
18
|
13
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
18
|
33
|
*
|
1
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
33
|
34
|
**
|
6
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
21
|
35
|
**
|
21
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
|
8
|
36
|
38
|
3
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
36
|
37
|
39
|
3
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
37
|
38
|
35
|
8
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
39
|
30
|
16
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.