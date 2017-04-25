Monday – April 24, 2017

Ad
April 25, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River reclaims the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a six consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Amber Nelon ThompsonLeFevre QuartetThe Williamsons, and The Dunaways!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
15
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
2
1
11
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(3)
3
3
14
 Rocks Isaacs
3
4
4
11
 Cry No More Perrys
4
5
6
12
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
5
6
5
13
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
7
8
6
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
7
8
12
5
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
9
11
20
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
10
7
7
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
11
15
8
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
11
12
13
7
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
12
13
9
7
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
14
14
19
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
14
15
10
7
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
10
16
16
11
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
16
17
22
12
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
17
18
19
6
 They Don’t Know (What My Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
18
19
24
5
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
19
20
23
6
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
20
21
32
4
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
21
22
29
7
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
22
23
34
4
 It’s Not a Problem for the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
23
24
20
10
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
25
26
6
 Joy In the House Whisnants
25
26
25
4
 God of the Storms Tribute
25
27
*
1
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
28
28
**
4
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
28
29
33
12
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
30
36
7
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
31
40
3
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
31
32
18
13
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
18
33
*
1
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
33
34
**
6
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
21
35
**
21
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
8
36
38
3
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
36
37
39
3
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
37
38
35
8
 Shadrach Three Bridges
28
39
30
16
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
2
40
*
1
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

