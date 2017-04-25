Needy – Bryan Hutson

If you have ever been around what I call a “needy” person, you know how frustrating that it can be.

I was reading a few days ago and came across this verse.

Psalm 86:5 “For You, Lord, are good, and ready to forgive, And abundant in lovingkindness to all who call upon You.”

Loving kindness. Wow, I love that. Loving kindness. Wow. I need that.

If there’s ever been a man that NEEDS loving kindness, it’s me.

Do I DESERVE it? No way. But I admit that I need it.

I need it because I fail and I’m flawed. I need it because I don’t always think, act, talk or behave the way that I know I should. So, call me “needy.”

I’ll take it. I am thankful that He meets that need. He also meets the rest of my needs. Why? Because He is good.

Yes, God is good.

How many times have I said that phrase in my life? Millions probably. I think I believe it more today than ever before.

Is He good because He blesses me?

Is He good because He protects me?

Is He good because of my circumstances?

Is He good ONLY when things are RIGHT?

No, He is good regardless of my blessings, my protection or whether things seem right or wrong.

He is good no matter what He accomplishes in my life, Goodness is WHO HE IS, not what He does, it’s who He is.

I may not know YOU. But I would venture to say that YOU also NEED His loving kindness today. Yeah, you DO don’t you?

Here’s the awesome thing, you don’t need to “jump through hoops” to get it.

All you have to do is ask. Go back and read the last part of Psalm 86:5 …”to all who call upon You.”

Prayer starter: “Father, I admit that I NEED Your loving kindness. I need You today and I will need You tomorrow. Allow me to be filled with Your Holy Spirit so that I may be able to share of Your goodness with someone else. In Jesus name. Amen.”

