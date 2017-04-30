In the last few years I’ve traveled to a lot of places. Thailand, South Africa and most recently The Netherlands. When I would speak they used an interpreter to translate what I was saying into Dutch. It was a wonderful experience. After a service, at one of the churches where I had ministered, two ladies began to pray over me. They were praying in Dutch. I had no idea what they were saying, but, I could feel what they were saying! God’s presence can be felt even when you don’t understand. God’s language is Universal! When His love is shared and transferred to another, in the Body of Christ, it is felt and understood. That was a powerful experience for me.

Just the same, we may not understand things we are going through. We may not understand what God is saying, but we can feel that He is working on our behalf!!! You don’t always have to know how He’s working or what it all means, but you can understand His love for you. You can feel it! It’s tangible. Just blindly trust that He is on your side! It reminds me of a great Hymn…”Many things about tomorrow, I don’t seem to understand, but I know who holds tomorrow, and I know who holds my hand!” God’s language is Universal. Anybody can understand His love. You can feel it and know it! It speaks when we do not understand!

Can somebody say “Amen”? Blessings!