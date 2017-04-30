Three Things – Daryl Williams

3 Things

3 things in life that NEVER COME BACK ONCE THEIR GONE: Time, Words & Opportunity

-Time

Time is precious. It is promised to no one. Time can be gone in an instant

and every good intention turns to dust. Make the most out of the gift of time you have today.

-Words

“Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words can never hurt me” is a lie.

The Bible says that the power of LIFE and Death is in the tongue. Be careful with your words and choose them wisely.

-Opportunity

Many opportunities will knock on your door during your lifetime. Some are good. Some are not. Pray for wisdom about which one’s you should answer, the first time it knocks. It may be the last time it knocks.

3 things in life that SHOULD NEVER BE LOST: Peace, Hope & Honesty

-Peace

John 14: 27

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

-Hope

I can be glad, for all of my Hope is in the Lord.

Faith is the substance of things Hoped for and the evidence of things not seen.

-Honesty

Proverbs 11:1

The Lord detests dishonest scales,

but accurate weights find favor with him.

3 things in life that are MOST VALUABLE: Love, Faith & Prayer

-Love

1st Corinthians 13:4-8

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

8 Love never fails…

-Faith

Hebrews 11:6

But without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him.

Romans 10:16

16 . . . faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.

-Prayer

Jesus gave us a blue-print for prayer. The Lord’s Prayer

The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.

3 things that MAKE A PERSON: Hard Work, Sincerity & Commitment

-Hard work

Proverbs 14:23

In all labor there is profit, But idle chatter leads only to poverty.

-Sincerity

Joshua 24:14

“Now therefore, fear the Lord, serve Him in sincerity and in truth,

-Commitment

Luke 17:32

32 Remember Lot’s wife.

She was not committed to God’s plan. The results were disastrous.

3 things that can DESTROY A PERSON: Lust, Pride & Anger

-Lust

1st John 2:16

For all that is in the world—the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life

is not of the Father but is of the world.

-Pride

Psalm 36:11

Let not the foot of pride come against me, And let not the hand of the wicked drive me away.

Proverbs 16:18

Pride goes before destruction, And a haughty spirit before a fall.

-Anger

Ephesians 4:26

“Be angry, and do not sin”: do not let the sun go down on your wrath,

Anger is not a sin. Even God has been Angry. But Anger will eat you alive,

like a cancer if you don’t deal with it. You’d better do whatever it takes to get rid of it.

3 things in life that are CONSTANT: Change, Death & God

-Change

1 Corinthians 15:51

Behold, I tell you a mystery: We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed—

-Death

Hank Williams prophesied the truth when he wrote the song “I’ll Never Get Out Of This World Alive”.

1st Corinthians 15:55-56

55 “Where, O grave, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?”

56 The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law.

-God

Malachi 3:6

“For I am the Lord, I do not change; Therefore you are not consumed, O sons of Jacob.

3 people who love you and who will NEVER LEAVE YOU ALONE

– The Father

– The Son

– The Holy Spirit

If you’ve got one of them, you’ve got all three of them.

HEBREWS 13:5

Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”

I asked God for these three things:

– To bless you

– To guide you

– To ALWAYS protect you

Until next time, keep on writing . . .