REVIEW: Southern Raised – Another World

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.southernraisedbluegrass.com

This CD starts off with, “Up All Night.” It’s a good, upbeat bluegrass song. Next is the slow ballad, “Instead.” The lead vocalist does a good job on this song. I love the message. It is a very pretty song. “The Miracle In Me” picks the pace back up. “Letting Go” has a nice medium tempo. It’s a great song of surrender. The harmonies are very nice on this. You can really hear them on a few A Capella parts throughout the song. “That’s What Love Can Do” is another pretty ballad.

Things change up a little bit with a male lead on “Beautiful Moments In Time.” It’s one of those cross over songs. It could easily be a country song. They really change things up by doing a classical piece, “Beethoven’s 5th.” However, it fits the rest of the project because they play it in a bluegrass style. It’s very unique and interesting. They follow it up with “Another World.” I love the penny whistle in the music. It gives this a Celtic feel. “Wanna Be” is an uplifting song that takes the phrase “Wanna Be” and changes it from a negative meaning to a positive one.

Next is “When Jesus Came Down.” It has a 40s style, kinda like Frank Sinatra and the Andrew Sisters. The male vocalist sings the lead, and the girls back him up as a trio. It’s very jazzy, in a country kind of way. I like it. The male vocalist sounds a lot like Ben Isaacs. A slower ballad, “Like My Mother Does,” follows. It’s a sweet song about the girls comparing themselves to their mother. They end the project with the traditional “I’d Rather Have Jesus.”

This is a very talented group of kids. If you like bluegrass music, you’ll love them! They have a sound like Allison Kraus and Union Station. They have great family harmony. I really enjoyed this project. Good job guys!

