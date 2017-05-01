Monday – May 1, 2017

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a sseventh consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from LeFevre Quartet, The Williamsons, Karen Peck & New River, and The Isaacs!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
12
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
3
|
3
|
15
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
12
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
12
|
8
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
7
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
9
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
6
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
9
|
6
|
14
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
10
|
15
|
8
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
10
|
11
|
14
|
20
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
21
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
13
|
5
|
13
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
5
|
14
|
26
|
5
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
14
|
15
|
10
|
8
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
16
|
23
|
5
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
16
|
17
|
19
|
6
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
18
|
21
|
5
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
18
|
19
|
22
|
8
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
19
|
20
|
27
|
2
|Little White Church Hose
|Doug Anderson
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
7
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
20
|
22
|
16
|
12
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
16
|
23
|
31
|
4
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
23
|
24
|
13
|
8
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
25
|
25
|
7
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
25
|
26
|
34
|
7
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
21
|
27
|
40
|
2
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
27
|
28
|
24
|
11
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
29
|
18
|
7
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
30
|
33
|
2
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
31
|
17
|
13
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
15
|
32
|*
|
1
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
33
|**
|
24
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
|
33
|
34
|
29
|
13
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
35
|
37
|
4
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
35
|
36
|
28
|
5
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
28
|
37
|
30
|
8
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
38
|
36
|
4
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
36
|
39
|
32
|
14
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
|
18
|
40
|
38
|
9
|Shadrach
|Three Bridges
|
28
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.