Monday – May 1, 2017

May 1, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot this week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for a sseventh consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from LeFevre QuartetThe WilliamsonsKaren Peck & New River, and The Isaacs!

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
2
2
12
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
3
3
15
 Rocks Isaacs
3
4
4
12
 Cry No More Perrys
4
5
12
8
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
5
6
7
7
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
6
7
11
9
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
7
8
8
6
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
9
6
14
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
10
15
8
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
10
11
14
20
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
11
12
9
21
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
13
5
13
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
5
14
26
5
 God of the Storms Tribute
14
15
10
8
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
16
23
5
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
16
17
19
6
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
17
18
21
5
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
18
19
22
8
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
19
20
27
2
 Little White Church Hose Doug Anderson
20
21
20
7
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
20
22
16
12
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
16
23
31
4
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
23
24
13
8
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
25
25
7
 Joy In the House Whisnants
25
26
34
7
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
21
27
40
2
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
27
28
24
11
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
29
18
7
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
18
30
33
2
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
30
31
17
13
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
15
32
  *
1
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
33
 **
24
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
33
34
29
13
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
35
37
4
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
35
36
28
5
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
28
37
30
8
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
38
36
4
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
36
39
32
14
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
18
40
38
9
 Shadrach Three Bridges
28
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

