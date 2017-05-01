REVIEW: Barry Rowland & Deliverance – It Is Time

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.barryrowland.com

Barry Rowland & Deliverance has once again delivered the goods with this latest effort! With the departure of Shawn Ruppert, the group has found a dynamic singer in Matthew Burgess. He’s a fireball of a singer and is a wonderful asset to the group. I will miss Shawn’s style, but Matthew has a style all his own and you get a really good dose of Matthew on this latest release. While the blend isn’t there like it was with Shawn, in time, the blend will gel. This recording is filled with the type of songs you would expect from BR&D…songs with an old fashioned revival feel that resonates well with many people. Fans of the Inspirations, McKameys, Rochesters, etc. will really enjoy this group and this recording.

The recording begins much like their last recording, with a soulful tune about deliverance; in this case, it’s a song entitled, “DELIVERED AGAIN”, which features newest member, Matthew Burgess.

The tempo picks up for the bluegrass tinged, “HE CAN’T FOLLOW ME HOME”, which features Tammy. Recorded years ago by the Perry’s, it was nice hearing this great Kyla Rowland tune revived!

Slowing things back down is the proclamation, “HOLD YOUR GROUND” before picking the pace up for the only up-tempo tune, “THE ARK”. Both songs feature Matthew.

Tammy steps back up to sing the emotional “GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF IT ALL” before picking up the tempo for the medium tempo, “IT IS TIME”, which is another older Kyla Rowland tune from way back when.

Tammy turns in an excellent performance on the Gordon Jensen classic, “REDEMPTION DRAWETH NIGH”. Rather than go the big ballad route most people go, the group opted to pick up the tempo a bit. It reminds me a little bit of the Speers rendition from the early 70s. Definitely a high light of the recording!

I was thrilled to see them bring back the Johnny Minick penned, “HOW LONG”, as it fits Matthew perfectly before Tammy turns in a heartfelt performance on the honest prayer in song, “HELP ME MAKE IT”. How many times have we felt everything was coming in on you and we just need His assurance that everything will be okay?

Matthew closes things out with the Kyla Rowland classic, “THERE ROSE A LAMB” and provides a fitting close for the recording.

As I stated in my last review, the music of Barry Rowland & Deliverance isn’t going to appeal to everyone. If you’re looking for slick arrangements and perfection, it’s not to be found here. These guys sing from their gut and you can feel it in their music. Sometimes it’s not all about perfection when it comes to music and getting the message across. While I appreciate some unique musical slants they took in some of the arrangements, I would have liked to have heard one or two more uptempo songs or at least a little more variety in the tempos. I “get” Barry Rowland & Deliverance and their music, and I highly respect them as artists and ministers of the gospel. This is a very good recording with some really strong songs that should do very well at radio. While it may not be my favorite by the group, it’s still a very good listen and one that will make it to my CD player often!

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

Delivered Again

He Can’t Follow Me Home**

Hold Your Ground**

The Ark**

God Will Take Care of it All

It is Time

Redemption Draweth Nigh**

How Long**

Help me Make It**

There Rose a Lamb

