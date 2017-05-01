REVIEW: Triumphant – Thankful

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.triumphantquartet.com

I was very excited to review the new CD Thankful from Triumphant. Consistency, quality and personable are just a few attributes this group of men contain.

Coming from a quartet background myself, I am definitely a fan and to be honest, a tad critical. This CD, from the first song to the last kept my attention, had me singing along and it all caused me to listen to it over and over again.

Wayne Haun did a fantastic job producing Thankful, and I personally think it is one of his best project to put out as of recent. The CD is very reminiscent of my Mercy’s Mark Quartet days and maybe that makes me love it even more.

Starting out with an easy tune “We Welcome Your Holy Spirit,” the pace is set with the rich vocals and big sound that Triumphant is known for. We then move to a remake of a contemporary artist Zach Williams’ release “Chain Breaker.” I must say that Triumphant makes this song their own and Scotty Inman does a fantastic job with delivery as always.

One of my favorites is “The Cross is All the Proof I Need.” I tend to be a ballad lover, so the strings and production reel me in. Clayton Inman has always been one of my favorite lead singers, and he does not let me down throughout this whole CD. After this great moment, we move to “One Happy Man” that is sung by Eric which in my humble opinion is one of the best bass singers out there!

“Never Assume” is a tune that is the quintessential Triumphant sound and actually has a very clear message that all of us need to hear. “Grace and Mercy” probably is my favorite off the CD. I am a lover of the Hammond B3 and gospel feel so this is right up my ally.

If I had to sum this CD up I would say “GREAT.” Go to your local Christian retailer, Triumphant concert, their website or iTunes and buy this CD!

Track Listing:

We Welcome Your Holy Spirit

Chain Breaker

God Will Always Be God

The Cross is All the Proof I Need

One Happy Man

Thankful, So Thankful

I Know Him

Never Assume

Grace and Mercy

Bottom of the Barrel

My God Called Me This Morning

