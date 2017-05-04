Ad
News Ticker

Lauren Talley and Crossroads Label Group Celebrate a Billboard #1 Debut

May 4, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Lauren Talley Billboard #1 PR.JPG

(Photo L to R) Mickey Gamble, Chris White, Scott Barnett, Scott Wagner, Lauren Talley, Greg Bentley, Van Atkins, Jim Stover

Arden, NC (May 4, 2017) Crossroads Label Group honored Lauren Talley for her #1 debut on Billboard’s Top Christian Inspirational Album Chart, April 1, 2017, for her album The Gospel. This is Lauren’s fifth solo album on the Crossroads imprint, Horizon Records.  The first single from the album, “I Hear A Song”,  featuring award winning guest Gordon Mote is climbing the Southern Gospel Charts. Lauren is known as a top Southern Gospel artist but The Gospel is reaching both Southern Gospel fans and Christian Inspirational listeners alike.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled that this album has reached so many people, but the Gospel is all about Jesus and making Him known,” Lauren Talley said. “I want this record to remind the Church that the Gospel of Jesus Christ is the best news and the most important message we can ever deliver to the world.”

Greg Bentley, Associate A & R for Horizon Records states, “This is exciting for us as a company. This is our first time to have an album appear at the #1 position on Billboard Music’s Inspirational Chart. And who better to do it with than Lauren Talley! We’ve had a special bond with her for many years, and to be able to offer The Gospel to a new market of listeners is very exciting. Lauren’s talent cannot be contained to just one genre of music!”

 

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes