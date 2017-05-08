Monday – May 8, 2017

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot for a fifth week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for an eighth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady Trio, Karen Peck & New River, Pruitt Family, and The Isaacs!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
16
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(5)
|
2
|
2
|
13
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
3
|
5
|
9
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
13
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
16
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
8
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
14
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
15
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
9
|
14
|
6
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
9
|
10
|
18
|
6
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
10
|
11
|
7
|
10
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
12
|
15
|
9
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
13
|
12
|
22
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
14
|
8
|
7
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
15
|
23
|
5
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
6
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
16
|
17
|
27
|
3
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
17
|
18
|
11
|
21
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
19
|
10
|
9
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
10
|
20
|
20
|
3
|Little White Church Hose
|Doug Anderson
|
20
|
21
|
29
|
8
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
22
|
19
|
9
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
19
|
23
|
25
|
8
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
9
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
25
|
26
|
8
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
25
|
26
|
21
|
8
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
20
|
27
|
34
|
14
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
|
23
|
28
|
28
|
12
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
29
|
35
|
5
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
29
|
30
|
37
|
9
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
22
|
13
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
16
|
32
|32
|
2
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
33
|17
|
7
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
34
|
30
|
3
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
|
30
|
35
|
38
|
5
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
35
|
36
|
36
|
6
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
28
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
37
|
38
|
*
|
1
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
38
|
39
|
31
|
14
|When He Was on the Cross
|Canton Junction
|
15
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Go Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.