Monday – May 8, 2017

May 8, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot for a fifth week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to the Collingsworth Family‘s “Gotta Get to Jesus” for an eighth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Jim Brady TrioKaren Peck & New RiverPruitt Family, and The Isaacs!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
16
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(5)
2
2
13
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
3
5
9
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
3
4
4
13
 Cry No More Perrys
4
5
3
16
 Rocks Isaacs
3
6
6
8
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
6
7
13
14
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
7
8
9
15
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
9
14
6
 God of the Storms Tribute
9
10
18
6
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
10
11
7
10
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
7
12
15
9
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
13
12
22
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
14
8
7
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
15
23
5
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
15
16
16
6
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
16
17
27
3
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
17
18
11
21
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
11
19
10
9
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
10
20
20
3
 Little White Church Hose Doug Anderson
20
21
29
8
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
18
22
19
9
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
19
23
25
8
 Joy In the House Whisnants
23
24
24
9
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
25
26
8
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
25
26
21
8
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
20
27
34
14
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
23
28
28
12
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
29
35
5
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
29
30
37
9
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
31
22
13
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
16
32
 32
2
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
33
 17
7
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
17
34
30
3
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
30
35
38
5
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
35
36
36
6
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
28
37
*
1
 Life Is Good Hoppers
37
38
*
1
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
38
39
31
14
 When He Was on the Cross Canton Junction
15
40
*
1
 Go Down to the River Diplomats
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

