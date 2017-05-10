Kody Erwin Admitted To Hospital

NASHVILLE, TN. ( May 10, 2017 ) – Kody Erwin, bass vocalist for family group, The Erwins, has been admitted to a Nashville-area hospital. He has been diagnosed with Viral Meningitis/Encephalitis. NASHVILLE, TN. () – Kody Erwin, bass vocalist for family group, The Erwins, has been admitted to a Nashville-area hospital. He has been diagnosed with Viral Meningitis/Encephalitis.

Kody’s mother, Tiffany Erwin, states: “We need your prayers. Kody has been complaining of a headache for 5-6 days and was treated for Tension Migraines. Today, he woke up and didn’t know who he was and couldn’t talk in a complete sentence. Kody was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with Viral Meningitis/Encephalitis. Please pray for healing.”

At this time, The Erwins plan to keep all personal appearances.