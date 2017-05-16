Kody Erwin Readmitted To Hospital

DALLAS, TX (May 16, 2017) – Kody Erwin, bass vocalist for family group, The Erwins, has been readmitted to a Dallas, TX area hospital as he continues to battle Viral Meningitis.

The hospital has issued a strict NO VISITORS policy for Kody’s recovery.

The Erwins record for StowTown Records, distributed by Provident Distribution and are based in Edgewood, Texas.

