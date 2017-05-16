Ad
News Ticker

Monday – May 15, 2017

May 16, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot for a sixth week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarvers‘ “It Was Jesus” for for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth FamilyOld Time Preachers QuartetMylon Hayes Family, and Rick Webb Family!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(6)
2
3
10
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
2
3
4
14
 Cry No More Perrys
3
4
2
14
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
5
11
11
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
5
6
6
9
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
6
7
9
7
 God of the Storm Tribute
7
8
5
17
 Rocks Isaacs
1(2)
9
7
15
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
5
10
8
16
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
11
17
4
 Jesus Built This Church on Love Pruitt Family
11
12
16
7
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
13
19
10
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
10
14
12
10
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
15
25
9
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
15
16
21
9
 They Don’t Know (What I Know) Kingsmen
16
17
13
23
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
18
10
7
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
10
19
15
6
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
15
20
20
4
 Little White Church Hose Doug Anderson
20
21
14
8
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
22
23
9
 Joy In the House Whisnants
22
23
18
22
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
11
24
33
8
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
17
25
26
9
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
20
26
36
7
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
26
27
24
10
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
28
22
10
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
19
29
38
2
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
29
30
30
10
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
31
*
1
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
31
32
 29
6
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
29
33
 *
1
 All Things Possible God Steve Ladd
33
34
28
13
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
35
32
3
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
36
40
2
 Go Down to the River Diplomats
36
37
*
1
 Wavin’ This World Goodbye Old Time Preachers Quartet
37
38
37
2
 Life Is Good Hoppers
37
39
**
2
 Ain’t God Good Pat Barker
39
40
31
14
 Sometimes  God Allows Adam Crabb
16
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes