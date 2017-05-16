Monday – May 15, 2017

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot for a sixth week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarvers‘ “It Was Jesus” for for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth Family, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Mylon Hayes Family, and Rick Webb Family!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
17
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(6)
|
2
|
3
|
10
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
14
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
14
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
5
|
11
|
11
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
9
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
7
|God of the Storm
|Tribute
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
17
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
1(2)
|
9
|
7
|
15
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
5
|
10
|
8
|
16
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
11
|
17
|
4
|Jesus Built This Church on Love
|Pruitt Family
|
11
|
12
|
16
|
7
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
13
|
19
|
10
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
10
|
14
|
12
|
10
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
15
|
25
|
9
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
15
|
16
|
21
|
9
|They Don’t Know (What I Know)
|Kingsmen
|
16
|
17
|
13
|
23
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
18
|
10
|
7
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
10
|
19
|
15
|
6
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
4
|Little White Church Hose
|Doug Anderson
|
20
|
21
|
14
|
8
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
22
|
23
|
9
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
22
|
23
|
18
|
22
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
|
11
|
24
|
33
|
8
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
25
|
26
|
9
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
20
|
26
|
36
|
7
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
26
|
27
|
24
|
10
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
28
|
22
|
10
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
19
|
29
|
38
|
2
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
10
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Carry Me Jesus
|Michael Combs
|
31
|
32
|29
|
6
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
29
|
33
|*
|
1
|All Things Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
33
|
34
|
28
|
13
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
35
|
32
|
3
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
36
|
40
|
2
|Go Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Wavin’ This World Goodbye
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
37
|
38
|
37
|
2
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
37
|
39
|
**
|
2
|Ain’t God Good
|Pat Barker
|
39
|
40
|
31
|
14
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
|
16
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
