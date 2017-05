Rosa Nell Speer Powell Passes Away

Taken from the FaceBook Page of Allison Speer: Rosa Nell Speer Powell passed away this morning at the age of 94. The last of the Speer siblings, Rosa Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Mom and Dad Speer, and brothers Brock and Ben, and sister Mary Tom Speer Reid. Rosa Nell was known for her excellence in convention-style piano playing, and played weekly at the First Church of the Nazarene in Decherd, TN, until shortly before her death. Rosa Nell traveled with the Speer Family from birth until her marriage to Edwin Powell and was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall Of Fame in 2005. During Brock’s time in the army durning WWII, she reluctantly took over his bass vocal part in the group. “Rosie” will be missed by her three children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are pending. Photo: Dad, Mom, Ben Speer, Mary Tom Speer Reid, Rosa Nell Powell Speer, Brock Speer

