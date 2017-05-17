Changes For 4 One Quartet

If you have been to any of our concerts in the last year you have heard me say, “I have a hard time with change”. I always have and do! I love it when life and God’s plan doesn’t throw me curve balls. However when you are in the southern gospel quartet industry you will have change.

From the inception of 4 ONE Quartet we have had the honor and privilege to have the same bass singer. Will Funk has been a HUGE blessing to Jim and Nicole personally and to the ministry of 4 ONE Quartet. He has always gone the extra mile and has always been willing to sacrifice for the cause of the group. Will has been such a huge part of the ministry and always a team player. We have been touched by his spirit. He has always enjoyed picking on each person within the group and you just knew if he liked you he was going to pick on you! However, here come the change. Will came to the group last July and asked us to start looking for his replacement . This was hard on us as we would have loved to keep this gentleman that people have grow to love. Will felt it was his time to come off the road full time and give more time to his wife and family at home. Will we be greatly missed by not only the group but by the fans that have come to love him.

We have searched and searched for the replacement of Will, and we are ready to announce the new bass singer for 4 ONE Quartet. Please help in welcoming Mr Eddie Couch. We know all of you who have loved 4 ONE will make him feel part of the family. Eddie comes to us with many years of singing, singing in several quartets and filling in for many quartets. We are honored to have him join the group and look for many years to come singing together for the Lord. Eddie comes to us from Scottsburg, Indiana.

Keep 4 ONE Quartet in your prayers as God leads us to sing the gospel.

www.4onequartet.com

