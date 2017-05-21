The Award-winning Booth Brothers Release New Recording of Hits

NASHVILLE, TN—May 19th, 2017–The award-winning Booth Brothers have just released an all-new CD and DVD recording entitled Gospel Favorites LIVE (Gaither Music Group).

A collection of some of the trio's most requested songs, the project, produced by Kim Ryan White, features such crowd-pleasers as "I'm Feeling Fine," "Jesus Saves," "Welcome to the Family," "In the Sweet By and By," "Down by the River," "Because He Lives," "He Saw It All (The Blind Man Song)" and more.

Featuring a special guest appearance by The Jim Brady Trio, the recording finds Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth and Paul Lancaster showcasing their familiar, close-knit harmonies with their signature stage enthusiasm.

“These are the songs, with the exception of some new selections, that have become part of people’s lives and found a way into their hearts. We have seen God use these songs to love on His people and give them hope,” stated group member Michael Booth.

The trio, a southern gospel mainstay and a popular group on the Gaither Homecoming Video Series, received the 2016 GMA DOVE Award for Southern Gospel Album of the Year for their previous recording Still (Gaither Music Group), produced by Jason Webb, Lari Goss, Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth and Jim Brady. The Best of the Booth Brothers DVD, hosted byBill Gaither, is certified gold by the RIAA.

The Booth Brothers are currently nominated for six Singing News Fan Awards – including Album of the Year. Known for their intricate blends and arrangements, the group has won over 45 Singing News Fan Awards and received three previous GMA DOVE nominations. Their recent single “Dirt on My Hands” was a Top 10 radio hit on the national charts.

For a preview of Gospel Favorites LIVE, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wqdKWaqqdic

The CD and DVD recordings will air as part of a special TV offer on DISH TV, DirecTV, Gaither Television Network, TBN, RFD, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel, CTS and Hope TV.

The Gospel Favorites LIVE recordings are exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Music. They are now available through general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including iTunes, Amazon and gaither.com

For further information regarding The Booth Brothers visit www.boothbrothers.com, https://www.facebook.com/theboothbrothers or @boothbrothers. For further information about the Gaither Homecoming family of artists visit www.gaither.com or https://www.facebook.com/Gaithermusic/.

Gospel Favorites LIVE CD and DVD Song Listing:

1. In the Sweet By and By

2. Welcome to the Family

3. Masterpiece of Mercy

4. Sail On

5. On My Way Home

6. I’m Free

7. Feeling Fine

8. Touch of the Master’s Hand

9. Still

10. He Saw It All (The Blind Man Song)

11. If God Didn’t Care

12. Happy Rhythm

13. Down by the River

14. Stepping Out in Faith

15. I Must Tell Jesus

16. Wildflower

17. Jesus Saves