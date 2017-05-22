Ad
News Ticker

Monday – May 22, 2017

May 22, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot for a seventh week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarvers‘ “It Was Jesus” for for the second week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth FamilyOld Time Preachers QuartetCarolina Boys, and The Inspirations!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
2
3
15
 Cry No More Perrys
2
3
2
11
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
2
4
6
12
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
4
5
4
15
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
6
13
11
 Let the Hallelujahs Roll Hyssongs
6
7
7
8
 God of the Storm Tribute
7
8
5
12
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
5
9
14
11
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
9
10
16
10
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
10
11
11
5
 Jesus Built This Church on Love Pruitt Family
11
12
12
8
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
13
8
18
 Rocks Isaacs
1(2)
14
9
16
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
5
15
15
10
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
15
16
10
17
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
17
22
10
 Joy In the House Whisnants
17
18
18
8
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
10
19
19
7
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
15
20
20
5
 Little White Church Hose Doug Anderson
20
21
21
9
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
22
24
9
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
17
23
17
24
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
8
24
29
3
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
24
25
25
10
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
20
26
26
8
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
26
27
27
11
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
28
28
11
 Burden Bearer Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
19
29
38
3
 Life Is Good Hoppers
29
30
32
7
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
29
31
31
2
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
31
32
 33
2
 All Things Possible God Steve Ladd
32
33
 *
1
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
33
34
34
14
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
35
35
4
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
36
30
11
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
37
*
1
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
37
38
36
3
 Go Down to the River Diplomats
36
39
*
1
 Packin’ Up Guardians
39
40
37
2
 Wavin’ This World Goodbye Old Time Preachers Quartet
37
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes