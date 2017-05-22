Monday – May 22, 2017

Karen Peck & New River holds on to the #1 spot for a seventh week with their fan favorite tune “I Choose Christ.” Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarvers‘ “It Was Jesus” for for the second week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth Family, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Carolina Boys, and The Inspirations!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
2
|
3
|
15
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
11
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
2
|
4
|
6
|
12
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
15
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
6
|
13
|
11
|Let the Hallelujahs Roll
|Hyssongs
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
8
|God of the Storm
|Tribute
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
12
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
5
|
9
|
14
|
11
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
9
|
10
|
16
|
10
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
5
|Jesus Built This Church on Love
|Pruitt Family
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
8
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
13
|
8
|
18
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
1(2)
|
14
|
9
|
16
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
5
|
15
|
15
|
10
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
15
|
16
|
10
|
17
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
17
|
22
|
10
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
8
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
10
|
19
|
19
|
7
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
5
|Little White Church Hose
|Doug Anderson
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
9
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
22
|
24
|
9
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
23
|
17
|
24
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
|
8
|
24
|
29
|
3
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
10
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
20
|
26
|
26
|
8
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
11
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
28
|
28
|
11
|Burden Bearer
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
19
|
29
|
38
|
3
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
29
|
30
|
32
|
7
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
29
|
31
|
31
|
2
|Carry Me Jesus
|Michael Combs
|
31
|
32
|33
|
2
|All Things Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
32
|
33
|*
|
1
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
14
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
35
|
35
|
4
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
36
|
30
|
11
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
37
|
*
|
1
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
37
|
38
|
36
|
3
|Go Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
36
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
39
|
40
|
37
|
2
|Wavin’ This World Goodbye
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
37
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
