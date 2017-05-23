Ad
Zane and Donna King To Be Featured On Daystar Television This Saturday, May 27th, 2017

May 23, 2017

Nashville, TN (May 23, 2017) – Husband and wife duo, Zane and Donna King will be the featured artist this weekend on Daystar Television’s Gospel Music Showcase.

The show will air this Saturday, May 27th, at 1:30 pm CT on Daystar. It will also be available via live stream at www.daystar.com and then ‘On Demand’ after the show has aired.

Zane King expresses, “It’s a true honor for Donna and I to share both our music and our story on Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase. We cannot thank the network enough for their hospitality and kindness while in Dallas taping the program. Thank you, also, to host, Guy Penrod, along with coordinator, J. Leeann Brazier, and the entire production staff.”

Gospel Music Showcase, Daystar’s original Southern Gospel music program, airs every Saturday. Music fans enjoy exciting live performances and exclusive interviews from today’s most popular artists, such as Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Zane and Donna King, The Isaacs, Jason Crabb and others.

To learn more about Zane and Donna King visit zaneanddonnaking.com.
Like them on Facebook at facebook.com/zaneanddonnaking.
Follow them on twitter @zaneanddonna
Follow Donna on Twitter @donnakingmusic
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

