Zane and Donna King To Be Featured On Daystar Television This Saturday, May 27th, 2017

May 23, 2017

The show will air this Saturday, May 27th, at 1:30 pm CT on Daystar. It will also be available via live stream at www.daystar.com and then ‘On Demand’ after the show has aired.

Zane King expresses, “It’s a true honor for Donna and I to share both our music and our story on Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase. We cannot thank the network enough for their hospitality and kindness while in Dallas taping the program. Thank you, also, to host, Guy Penrod, along with coordinator, J. Leeann Brazier, and the entire production staff.”

Gospel Music Showcase, Daystar’s original Southern Gospel music program, airs every Saturday. Music fans enjoy exciting live performances and exclusive interviews from today’s most popular artists, such as Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Zane and Donna King, The Isaacs, Jason Crabb and others.

