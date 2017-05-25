Ad
News Ticker

Cana’s Voice Takes Center Stage at National Day of Prayer Dinner

May 25, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

June 1, 2016 (Nashville, TN)…Cana’s Voice, one of gospel music’s most popular trios, was thrilled to take center stage recently at a premier event in our nation’s capital.

StowTown Records’ fast-rising powerhouse  group was honored to sing during a special performance May 2, as the featured musical act  for The National Day of Prayer Dinner at the Reagan Building in Washington D.C.

“What an honor to magnify the name of Jesus with fellow believers at The National Day of Prayer Gala in Washington D.C.,” said TaRanda Greene. “We pray that we encouraged them to keep on fighting the good fight!”

Among those in attendance at the dinner were Anne Graham Lotz, Chairman of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, and Dr. James and Shirley Dobson. Mrs. Dobson serves as Chairman Emeritus of the task force.

Greene shared, “We love when the Spirit of God feels tangible like it did that evening. It was a night we won’t soon forget.”

Greene and fellow group members, longtime popular gospel music favorites, Jody McBrayer and Doug Anderson, continue to garner national attention. Cana’s Voice has made recent appearances at the Brooklyn Tabernacle with Pastor Jim Cymbala and Cornerstone Church with Pastor John Hagee. Upcoming appearances include Lifeway’s WorshipLife Conference, a Turning Point Alaskan cruise with Dr. David Jeremiah and a tour that will include stops in both South America and Australia.

 
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes