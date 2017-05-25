Cana’s Voice Takes Center Stage at National Day of Prayer Dinner

StowTown Records’ fast-rising powerhouse group was honored to sing during a special performance May 2, as the featured musical act for The National Day of Prayer Dinner at the Reagan Building in Washington D.C.

“What an honor to magnify the name of Jesus with fellow believers at The National Day of Prayer Gala in Washington D.C.,” said TaRanda Greene. “We pray that we encouraged them to keep on fighting the good fight!”

Among those in attendance at the dinner were Anne Graham Lotz, Chairman of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, and Dr. James and Shirley Dobson. Mrs. Dobson serves as Chairman Emeritus of the task force.

Greene shared, “We love when the Spirit of God feels tangible like it did that evening. It was a night we won’t soon forget.”

Greene and fellow group members, longtime popular gospel music favorites, Jody McBrayer and Doug Anderson, continue to garner national attention. Cana’s Voice has made recent appearances at the Brooklyn Tabernacle with Pastor Jim Cymbala and Cornerstone Church with Pastor John Hagee. Upcoming appearances include Lifeway’s WorshipLife Conference, a Turning Point Alaskan cruise with Dr. David Jeremiah and a tour that will include stops in both South America and Australia.