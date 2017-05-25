Celebrated Vocalist and Industry Vocal Coach Aaron Unthank Releases First Solo Recording

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. – (May 25, 2017) – Celebrated vocalist and music industry vocal coach Aaron Unthank released his debut solo recording last week. To the delight of fans and peers nationwide, Unthank’s Courageous released digitally on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Aaron raised the funds to record Courageous after a successful Kickstarter campaign where he rallied the support of industry veterans, fans, and former vocal students to help him achieve his life long dream.

“This project has been in my heart for years,” said Aaron. “It is proof (to me) that God does not forget. If you are familiar with the phrase, ‘It takes a village,’ then you know what I mean when I say I played the LEAST part in this record coming to fruition. There are literally over a hundred people invested in this project in one way or another. I am forever grateful to all of them for providing me the opportunity to make the music that is in my heart to make. All I had to do was write the songs and sing them. They did the rest.”

Courageous was produced by Chad Kirkpatrick, Jamie Miley and Unthank. Unthank co-wrote or arranged all of the songs on the recording, with help from industry leaders Kenna West and Bobby Tinsley.

Highlights of the recording including “I Want You to Know”, a song written by Aaron for his two teenage children, the blue-eyed soul of “Sweetest Name”, and anthem “Courageous”. The album closes with a medley of Aaron’s favorite worship tunes, aptly titled “Worship Medley”.

