Exodus Founding Member Mike Watson Continues to Recover from Surgery

May 25, 2017

Gadsden, Alabama (May 25, 2017)  It has been said that unexpected change can lead to special blessings. The Southern Gospel group Exodus, from Gadsden, Alabama, has experienced that during this past year.

In 2016, while enjoying success in concerts, radio airplay and other appearances, Exodus added Cole Watson to the group. Cole is the son of founding member Mike Watson. He immediately blended in, singing along with his dad and the other group members, Susan Brady and Mary Scott. They recorded a new project with award winning producer Rick Sandidge, and continued to gain recognition as they shared the gospel across the region. Then came Cole’s opportunity to step in and make an even bigger impact with Exodus.

In the spring of 2017, Mike Watson was diagnosed with cancer and had extensive surgery to remove a tumor from his jaw. He is recuperating at home, and unable to travel with Exodus at this time. However, with the addition of Cole to the lineup, Exodus continues to share the Word in song.

Everyone is encouraged to pray for Mike Watson as he recovers and to pray for the ministry of Exodus, as they spread the gospel through music.
