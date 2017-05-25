God Will Make a Way – Melinda Maness

“But LORD!” Moses objected. “My own people won’t listen to me anymore. How can I expect Pharaoh to listen?” (Exodus 6:12 NLT). I was listening to the Bible on my phone while getting ready this morning, and the reading was from the Book of Exodus. I’ve always liked the Book of Exodus for obvious reasons. Some of the first stories we learn as children are the stories of Moses’ life. I realized while listening that I had let the reading just become background noise. Because I knew most of the story, I could just tune in and out and still keep up. But during one of the “tuned in” moments, God got my attention. We know of Moses’ struggles through his whole life. From his being sent away at birth, to living in a home that was not his own, all the way to having to convince Pharaoh to let the Israelites go. But an obstacle that I never considered was that he also had to convince the Israelites to go. In Exodus 6:12, Moses told the Lord that his own people wouldn’t even listen to him anymore. Whether it’s family, friends, or coworkers, the closer they are to us the more difficult it can be to reach “our own” with what God had called us to do. This may not have been the most physically demanding part of Moses’ task, but I would venture to say it was the most difficult part emotionally. His own people didn’t believe him and wouldn’t even listen to him. How this must have saddened him. We all know how Moses’ journey ended. The Israelites DID listen and they DID leave. Some complained and some even wanted to turn back, but they did follow Moses! He did get through to them with the help of the Lord. GRACE NOTES 69 I know it can hurt when God has called us to a purpose that those close to us cannot yet see, but if God has led us there, He will make a way. He will open the eyes and ears of those close to us. And we can accomplish what God has called us to do. Melinda’s Prayer Father, I am thankful that You always make a way for me. Even when things seem impossible as I face difficulties, I know that I can get through them with the help of the Lord. Thank You for the assurance that I can accomplish what You have called me to do. Amen