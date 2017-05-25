Ivan Parker Joins Legendary Lineup For ‘SUNDAY MORNIN’ COUNTRY’

CMA Fest Event To Be Held at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House
NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Award-wining Southern Gospel vocalist Ivan Parker is set to join a slate of legendary performers for the 37th “Sunday Mornin’ Country” event June 11 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, it was recently announced. Held during CMA Music Fest and hosted by GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Brenda Lee, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” will also feature such iconic entertainers as Roy Clark, LuLu Roman, Joanne Cash Yates, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Ronnie McDowell and Daryle Singletary, among others.
Parker will perform the poignant single, “Mama’s Rocking Chair,” from his 2016 Difference Media debut, Dancing in the Rain. He will be joined onstage by his daughter-in-law, Sandy Hagee Parker, for the duet.
“I am so honored to be a part of this year’s ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country’ celebration,” said Parker. “What a blessing it will be to worship alongside Sandy, as well as so many artists I deeply respect on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.”
A production of the Music City Christian Fellowship, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” is the longest running named Gospel event associated with CMA Music Fest.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.