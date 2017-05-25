Ivan Parker Joins Legendary Lineup For ‘SUNDAY MORNIN’ COUNTRY’

CMA Fest Event To Be Held at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Award-wining Southern Gospel vocalist Ivan Parker is set to join a slate of legendary performers for the 37th “Sunday Mornin’ Country” event June 11 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, it was recently announced. Held during CMA Music Fest and hosted by GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Brenda Lee, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” will also feature such iconic entertainers as Roy Clark, LuLu Roman, Joanne Cash Yates, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Ronnie McDowell and Daryle Singletary, among others.

Parker will perform the poignant single, “Mama’s Rocking Chair,” from his 2016 Difference Media debut, Dancing in the Rain. He will be joined onstage by his daughter-in-law, Sandy Hagee Parker, for the duet.

“I am so honored to be a part of this year’s ‘Sunday Mornin’ Country’ celebration,” said Parker. “What a blessing it will be to worship alongside Sandy, as well as so many artists I deeply respect on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.”

A production of the Music City Christian Fellowship, “Sunday Mornin’ Country” is the longest running named Gospel event associated with CMA Music Fest.