Michael Combs Returns To The Power Bible Conference for 23rd Time

DEEP GAP, N.C. – (May 25, 2017) – Michael Combs returns to the 29th Annual PowerLife Bible Conference at St. Simons Island, Georgia for the 23rd time in his career this year. The conference will again be held at the Epworth By the Sea and it’s beautiful campus by the ocean.

Michael stated, “It is an honor to be returning for my 23rd year of working with this great event. I would like to invite everyone to be part of this great conference.”

This year’s conference will take place on July 7-9, 2017. Additional speakers and artists include Rick Coram, Dr. Herb Reavis, Josh Reavis, Dr. Robby Foster, Bucky Kennedy, Jonathan Coram, Daniel Crews, and the North Jax Baptist Church Choir.

Michael continued, “The campus where the conference is held is called Epworth by The Sea and is a relaxing place to take a walk along the intracoastal or to just sit and take in the beauty that God created. The mornings offer a chance for you to worship and hear great-preaching and singing. The afternoon is yours to rest and relax before the evening session. The evenings are filled with worship and preaching from some of the best music Evangelist and Preachers around.”

For more information on the conference, call (904) 714-9621 or visit https://www. rickcoramministries.com/ conference to register.

