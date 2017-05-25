Ad
News Ticker

Michael Combs Returns To The Power Bible Conference for 23rd Time

May 25, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

DEEP GAP, N.C. – (May 25, 2017) – Michael Combs returns to the 29th Annual PowerLife Bible Conference at St. Simons Island, Georgia for the 23rd time in his career this year. The conference will again be held at the Epworth By the Sea and it’s beautiful campus by the ocean.

 Michael stated, “It is an honor to be returning for my 23rd year of working with this great event. I would like to invite everyone to be part of this great conference.”

This year’s conference will take place on July 7-9, 2017. Additional speakers and artists include Rick Coram, Dr. Herb Reavis, Josh Reavis, Dr. Robby Foster, Bucky Kennedy, Jonathan Coram, Daniel Crews, and the North Jax Baptist Church Choir.

Michael continued, “The campus where the conference is held is called Epworth by The Sea and is a relaxing place to take a walk along the intracoastal or to just sit and take in the beauty that God created. The mornings offer a chance for you to worship and hear great-preaching and singing.  The afternoon is yours to rest and relax before the evening session. The evenings are filled with worship and preaching from some of the best music Evangelist and Preachers around.”

For more information on the conference, call (904) 714-9621 or visit https://www.rickcoramministries.com/conference to register.

 If you would like to interview Michael contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

 To learn more about Michael Combs you can go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/ or find him on FaceBook athttps://www.facebook.com/michaelcombsministry/.

 To book Michael Combs contact Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes