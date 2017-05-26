Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductee Jeff Stice Releases Andrae Crouch Tribute Recording – I’m Gonna Keep On  

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 26, 2017) Gospel Music Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-award winning pianist Jeff Stice is releasing his first project on Daywind Instrumental. The new project, aptly titled I’m Gonna Keep On, is a tribute to legendary songwriter and Gospel music icon Andrae Crouch.

Jeff Stice said, “This is my first Daywind project and I’m speechless. What a project to begin with – the Songs of Andrae Crouch. It’s so apparent in the lyrics that he wrote, that Andrae Crouch had lived each word. He had the voice of experience! For the past three years of my life, I’ve gotten to know my Heavenly Father in an entirely new way. He loves me. I’ve learned that the more I truly depend on Him, the more He overwhelms me with His presence. All of these songs have made me realize that Andrae Crouch knew God in that same way. One song after the other, they all speak to me.”

I’m Gonna Keep On releases nationwide through Daywind Instrumental/New Day Christian Distributors on Friday, June 2, 2017. It will also be on Jeff’s website at http://jeffsticemusic.com and at http://www.lifeway.com the first week of June.

Jeff continued,”I urge you as you listen to pull up the lyrics to each of these songs and follow along. Not only are they incredible, but the melodies to each are so original, heartfelt and fun. I’m honored that Daywind Records sees value in what I do as a soloist. To think that they see me as an artist is mind boggling. I look forward to our journey together.”

I’m Gonna Keep On

Songs include:

1. I’m Gonna Keep On Singing

2. Soon And Very Soon

3. I Don’t Know Why

4. Can’t Nobody Do Me Like Jesus

5. The Blood Will Never Lose It’s Power

6. It Won’t Be Long

7. Bless The Lord

8. Through It All

9. My Tribute

10.I’ve Got Confidence

If you would like to interview Jeff Stice contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com .

You can learn more about Jeff Stice at http://www.jeffsticemusic.com

Follow Jeff on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ jeffsticemusic or Twitter at https://twitter.com/ JeffsBleedinBlu .

To book Jeff contact Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.