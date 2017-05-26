Patience In God’s Season – Joel Perales

We all know the serenity prayer “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference”, yet we all struggle with changes that come from time to time. We must remember that each season has a purpose. Paul talks about going from Glory to Glory and that is exactly what trials do. They are tests like the ones we had in school to see if we were ready to graduate to the next grade. I had a lady in my church write down on a prayer card “I am asking God to remove my trials”. I had to address her way of thinking by explaining to her that if we have no trials, we will never grow. We all must understand that God permits storms, rain, thunder, and wind to see what we are made of. Our attitude, patience, and disposition…yes, even our courage and faith is proven through these times. While some thank God for the rain, others complain and question God. Let us all remember that it takes 4 seasons, all different in nature to make a Good year which includes sowing in the Spring and reaping in the Fall.