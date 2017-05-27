Ad
The TV Remote Control – Phil Enloe

May 27, 2017

Phil Enloe
Pastor, Singer, Songwriter

Hey, do you remember when the T.V. Remote Control came out?  Oh what a difference it made.  Before then, we had to GET UP , walk to the set, READJUST the VOLUME or change to one of the THREE CHANNELS we had back then.  But, TODAY, whoever has the REMOTE is in TOTAL CONTROL right from their EASY CHAIR.    It’s Pastor Phil of Harvest Chapel with a GOOD WORD from GOD’S WORD today.

A lot of changes have taken place in our lifetime.  Some for the “GOOD”  and a lot for the “BAD”.   With our Entertainment Centers today, right at our finger tips, is SURROUND SOUND and 500 CHANNELS to choose from.  But, with all these NUMEROUS CHOICES and OUTSIDE INFLUENCES there also comes GREAT RESPONSIBILITY as well.
The Bible addresses the issue of CONTROL and CHOOSE.  2 Timothy 3:6 says, “The world will WORM it’s way into homes and gain CONTROL over weak-willed people, who are SWAYED by all kinds of evil desires, always learning, but never able to acknowledge the TRUTH.”  And Deuteronomy 30:19 stated long ago that , “Today I have set before you LIFE and DEATH, BLESSINGS and CURSES. Now CHOOSE LIFE, so that YOU and your CHILDREN may LIVE.”
So, TODAY is not so “REMOTE”, that YOU can’t take CONTROL and CHOOSE to do what’s RIGHT and not what’s WRONG.

It’s Pastor Phil, just CHANNEL SURFING the scriptures with this “GOOD WORD FROM GOD’S WORD TODAY”. God bless.

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

