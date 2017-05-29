Getting to Know The Wisecarvers

AGM Editor-In-Chief Chris Unthank got to have a brief Q&A with up and coming family group The Wisecarvers recently! Please enjoy the conversation!



Chris Unthank: For those who may not be familiar, give us a brief history of The Wisecarvers.

The Wisecarver: Well we’ve been singing as a group for about 11 years now! Our families were always very musical, and music was a part of most every gathering we had! We began singing at different family reunions and then at different churches close to home. As the Lord opened more doors, the ministry began to grow, and He has just blessed us beyond measure!

CU: Tell us about each member and their current roles.

TW: We are a family group with parents, Vince and Tammy, sons, Chase and Dustin, and Dustin’s wife, Kaila! Chase is our lead singer as well as an amazing musician and songwriter! He has such a unique style of writing and always presents the Gospel in a way that speaks to people on a very personal level! He’s also a big jokester! Don’t let his quiet demeanor fool you! Vince can do pretty much anything that needs to be done on the road! Not only is he a great vocalist, he also plays rhythm guitar for the group and pens many original songs! On top of all that, he drives the bus, keeps up the maintenance on it, and some how always manages to fix whatever the problem is at least until we can get home! Kaila joined the group almost 6 years ago when she and I got married! From the very beginning it’s just always been a natural fit! She plays keyboard during concerts when we do live band arrangements and of course sings the alto part for the group! She writes as well and wrote our current single, “It Was Jesus”! Tammy is the glue that holds the group together! She faithfully tells her testimony of how God healed her of cancer several years ago and that message never ceases to minister to folks all across the country. She too is a wonderful vocalist and songwriter, though if you ask her, she would deny it! Dustin carries the baritone part and emcee duties for the group! He also plays bass guitar during some songs, but focuses mostly on harmonica! He plays with so much heart and delivers each performance with the same excitement as if it were his first! Yet again, Dustin is also a songwriter and write with great honesty but also lots of love. We also can’t forget Kasie and Jake! Kasie is Chase’s wife and a constant support of our ministry and takes care of various details in ministry work! She is also a wonderful mother to the most famous Wisecarver around, little 15 month old Jake!

CU: As a newer artist on the scene, what has it been like partnering with such a major player as Crossroads?

TW: We have had such a blast working with the team at Crossroads! When we first went into the recording process with them we were amazed at how much they listened to our ideas and what we had in mind for each song! Yet, with their years of experience and amount of talent, they also gave input that took the songs to whole new levels! We count it a privilege to have worked with them on these last two albums and can honestly say we wouldn’t be where we are now without their help, knowledge and support! You won’t find a kinder group of folks to work with! One thing that really impressed us was that they started our recording sessions with prayer. That’s the key!

CU: When can we expect a new recording from The Wisecarvers?

TW: We’ve actually been working on new songs in the last few weeks! That’s always the first step for us in getting a new project up and running! Hoping to have new music in the works before the end of the year!

CU: What is a live event like with The Wisecarvers?

TW: When you come to hear The Wisecarvers we encourage participation! We are excited about and genuinely enjoy the calling God has placed on our lives. As a group we hope that joy is evident in our spirits and in the songs and testimonies we share! We do several songs each concert with strictly live music as well which seems to be something people have really enjoyed! We love for people to worship the Lord along with us, clap their hands and sing along. But we also love to see folks with tears streaming down their face and just basking in God’s goodness. The most important thing is that they feel the pull on their hearts to draw closer to the Lord. People are hurting. They need a reminder of Who God is and the difference He can make in their lives. We want to be that reminder!

CU: What songs have had the biggest impact for your ministry?

TW: God has been so good to us with the songs He has allowed us to write and record! On the first album we recorded with Crossroads, Chase had the lead vocal on 2 original songs, “I Need You” and “Turn Back Time”. They became our first Top 40 songs and opened the door for many new opportunities for our ministry. When Chase first came to us with both of these songs and the lyrics he had written, it’s like we just knew something was special about them both. That song was released in 2013 and just in the last couple of months we received another testimony of how it has ministered! “Turn Back Time” will always hold a special place in our hearts. People relate to that song and the realness of the lyrics so well and it speaks to them in a very personal way. Radio picked it up and just ran with it and we were blown away by the response from DJs! As of late, the Lord blessed us with our very first Top 10 with “Don’t You Think You Ought To Worship Me”! Dustin wrote this song and often shares in concert that it came from a time when the Lord was convicting him in his own prayer life. We had no idea when we released “Worship Me” that people would cling to this song like they have. It seems to really be making an impact on their one on one relationships with the Lord and the way they communicate their love and praise to Him! God has surely taken this song and done more than we ever dreamed!

CU: What has God been teaching you lately?

TW: Trust. The more we serve Him and work for Him, the more situations come up where we realize He is our only hope and our only sure resource. Another thing He has been stirring in our spirits is the urgency of the times we are living in. We are in the last days. People need Jesus and many are searching for Him. We must be His hands and feet to this world. Not just to the outside world, but also those inside the church walls that are hurting. There is no time to waste!

For more information on The Wisecarvers, visit them online at www.thewisecarvers.com.