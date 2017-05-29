Monday – May 29, 2017

The Bowling Family scores their third #1 hit from the award-winning Moments Like These project with “Praise God He’s Alive” this week. Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarvers‘ “It Was Jesus” for for a third week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth Family, Old Time Preachers Quartet, Rick Webb Family, and Bowling Family!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
4
|
13
|Praise God He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
12
|He Will Carry You
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
9
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
3
|
4
|
10
|
11
|They Don’t Know (What My Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
16
|Gotta Get to Jesus
|Collingsworth Family
|
1(2)
|
6
|
2
|
16
|Cry No More
|Perrys
|
2
|
7
|
6
|
12
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
|
6
|
8
|
9
|
12
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
|
7
|
9
|
19
|
8
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
6
|Jesus Build This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
|
10
|
11
|
21
|
10
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
|
8
|
12
|
17
|
11
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
|
12
|
13
|
24
|
4
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
|
13
|
14
|
33
|
2
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
14
|
15
|
22
|
10
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
6
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
|
16
|
17
|
26
|
9
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
9
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
|
10
|
19
|
25
|
11
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
|
19
|
20
|
29
|
4
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
|
20
|
21
|
8
|
13
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
|
5
|
22
|
12
|
9
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
12
|
23
|
27
|
12
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
|
9
|
24
|
1
|
20
|I Choose Christ
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
25
|
30
|
8
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
25
|
26
|
*
|
1
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
26
|
27
|
32
|
3
|All Things Are Possible God
|Steve Ladd
|
27
|
28
|
37
|
2
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
28
|
29
|
13
|
19
|Rocks
|Isaacs
|
1(2)
|
30
|
36
|
12
|I’ve Seen What He Can Do
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
|
31
|
32
|40
|
3
|Wavin’ This World Goodbye
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
33
|15
|
11
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
|
15
|
34
|
39
|
2
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
|
34
|
35
|
14
|
17
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
|
5
|
36
|
38
|
4
|Go Down to the River
|Diplomats
|
34
|
37
|
31
|
3
|Carry Me Jesus
|Michael Combs
|
31
|
38
|
34
|
15
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
|
20
|
39
|
35
|
5
|Mercy Tree
|Ball Brothers
|
32
|
40
|
16
|
18
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
5
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
