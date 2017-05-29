Monday – May 29, 2017

Ad
The Bowling Family scores their third #1 hit from the award-winning Moments Like These project with “Praise God He’s Alive” this week. Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarvers‘ “It Was Jesus” for for a third week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Collingsworth FamilyOld Time Preachers QuartetRick Webb Family, and Bowling Family!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
4
13
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1
2
3
12
 He Will Carry You Brian Free & Assurance
2
3
7
9
 God of the Storms Tribute
3
4
10
11
 They Don’t Know (What My Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
4
5
5
16
 Gotta Get to Jesus Collingsworth Family
1(2)
6
2
16
 Cry No More Perrys
2
7
6
12
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
6
8
9
12
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
9
19
8
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
9
10
11
6
 Jesus Build This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
11
21
10
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
8
12
17
11
 Joy In the House Whisnants
12
13
24
4
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
13
14
33
2
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
14
15
22
10
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
15
16
20
6
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
16
17
26
9
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
17
18
18
9
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
10
19
25
11
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
19
20
29
4
 Life Is Good Hoppers
20
21
8
13
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
5
22
12
9
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
12
23
27
12
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
9
24
1
20
 I Choose Christ Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
25
30
8
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
25
26
*
1
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
26
27
32
3
 All Things Are Possible God Steve Ladd
27
28
37
2
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
28
29
13
19
 Rocks Isaacs
1(2)
30
36
12
 I’ve Seen What He Can Do Aaron & Amanda Crabb
30
31
*
1
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
31
32
 40
3
 Wavin’ This World Goodbye Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
33
 15
11
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
15
34
39
2
 Packin’ Up Guardians
34
35
14
17
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
5
36
38
4
 Go Down to the River Diplomats
34
37
31
3
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
31
38
34
15
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
20
39
35
5
 Mercy Tree Ball Brothers
32
40
16
18
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
5
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

