Crossroads Label Group Releases Steve Ladd’s EP On Sonlite Records Label

May 30, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

ARDEN, NC – (May 30, 2017) – Crossroads Label Group and Award-winning soloist Steve Ladd are excited to announce the release of his Sonlite Records debut EP No Excuses, No Regrets.

No Excuses, No Regrets was produced by reigning AGM Award Producer of the Year, Cody McVey and features six unforgettable songs from the celebrated vocalist. The new EP features masterfully crafted songs from the pen of Kenna West, Sue C. Smith, Lee Black, Cliff Duren, Jeff Bumgardner, Zach Williams, Mia Fieldes, and more. The background vocals were provided by Gaither Vocal Band member Reggie Smith, Ladye Love Smith, and Gaither Homecoming artist Angela Primm.

Steve said, “I’ve been on a personal, spiritual journey the past couple of years. I’ve had ups and downs privately. Recently, I’ve been able to have closure on some things that have had me bound my whole life. Thank you Father for freedom. These songs say exactly what my heart says. And I have no REGRETS!”

No Excuses, No Regrets releases to all musical outlets on June 9, 2017 but is already receiving rave reviews and the debut single, “All Things Are Possible God” is impacting radio now. The song recently debuted on the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart and is quickly climbing.

You can purchase your copy at these online outlets:

iTunes: https://clg.lnk.to/LlyY1

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias=popular&field-keywords=Steve+Ladd+No+Excuses,+No+Regrets

Steve’s Website: http://steveladdmusic.com/store/
Springside: http://www.springside.com

The complete song listing:

All Things Are Possible God

Chain Breaker

What You’ve Already Done

No Excuses, No Regrets

Since I Laid My Burden Down

Living Water

If you would like to interview Steve Ladd contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Steve Ladd go to http://steveladdmusic.com.

Follow Steve on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/SteveLaddMusic and Twitter at https://twitter.com/SteveLaddMusic.

For booking Steve contact 256-266-1149.

